Who’s the most followed person on Instagram?

Instagram is one of the world’s most popular social media networks. The Meta-owned photo-sharing app has more than a billion monthly users.

Many of Instagram’s users are celebrities, social media influencers, and other high-profile people with millions of followers from all corners of the world.

For famous people, Instagram is a great way to connect with fans worldwide and offer a glimpse into their daily lives. Celebrities also use Instagram to make money, signing lucrative endorsement deals with the world’s biggest brands.

By regularly uploading Instagram posts, adding Stories and conducting live streams, many celebrities have gone on to amass huge followings on the social media app over the past few years. But who has the most followers on Instagram?

Who’s the most followed Instagram user?

Short answer: Instagram

Surprisingly, the most followed Instagram user isn’t a human. It’s a company. And that company happens to be Instagram. Currently, the @Instagram account boasts 546 million followers.

Meanwhile, the most followed human on Instagram is Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since creating his Instagram account in October 2012, the Manchester United player has gone on to attract a whopping 478 million followers globally.

Just to put this number in perspective, Ronaldo has more followers than the entire US population – which totals over 330 million people.

His football club, Manchester United, also has a highly popular Instagram account. Its following count sits at 60.3 million people and is constantly growing.

Who is the most followed woman on Instagram?

Short answer: Kylie Jenner

The most followed woman on Instagram is Kylie Jenner. Best known for starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and launching Kylie Cosmetics, she has 368 million Instagram followers.

This also makes her the second most followed human on Instagram. Recently, Kylie made headlines for criticizing Instagram for becoming too much like TikTok.

Who else is the most followed person on Instagram?

The fourth most followed Instagram user is another footballer. Lionel Messi, who hails from Argentina and plays for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, has 358 million Instagram followers.

In fifth place is American singer and actress Selena Gomez, with 344 million followers. She’s followed by Dwane Johnson (335 million followers) and Kim Kardashian (329 million followers).

After that, you have Ariana Grande (329 million followers), Beyoncé (274 million followers), and Khloe Kardashian (264 million followers).

In a nutshell

What all these record-breaking Instagram accounts have in common is that they are owned by individuals who are highly respected in their fields and admired by millions of people around the world.

They also post lots of content on their Instagram profiles, keeping people highly engaged. As these celebrities continue to do great things, their Instagram followings will no doubt grow at the same time.

