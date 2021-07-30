How to block words, phrases, and emojis on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks out there, but with that popularity comes a ton of trolls and just plain mean people.

These types of people can tarnish your experience on the platform, but there is something you can do to avoid some of the toxicity that you might encounter on your own posts.

If you want to improve your Instagram experience by blocking certain words, phrases, and emojis, we will show you how to do that below.

You can block words and phrases on Instagram – here’s how

If you want to block certain things from your posts and Stories on Instagram, muting these words is a great first step and thankfully, you can do this in just a couple of steps.

Press on the hamburger menu from your profile page Select Settings -> Privacy -> Comments In the Comments menu, toggle the Manual filter to on Using commas – add words, phrases, and emojis you’d like to block from your content

That’s it! You’ve now block harmful and triggering words from appearing in your comments, Stories, and live videos. In addition to blocking these things for yourself, it will also mean your followers will not be able to see them as well.

