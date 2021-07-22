Instagram has become one of the biggest social media platforms out there. The social network is known for being a place where users can share and like pictures with their friends and family seamlessly with their smartphones.

Because Instagram’s focus is on sharing pictures and videos, there are all kinds of different content out there. From dedicated pet pages to massive brand profiles, you’ll find all sorts of different content on the platform. Sometimes, that may include content that some users may not want to see.

Through Instagram’s Explore tab, you are able to browse the platform for profiles and content that you won’t normally see on your feed. That can sometimes lead to users stumbling upon sensitive content that they may not be expecting. Fortunately, there’s a way to limit some of that sensitive content on the Explore tab. Here’s how to do it.

How to block sensitive content on Instagram’s Explore tab

Instagram recently added a new blocked feature to help users block some content that may be considered sensitive.

The Facebook-owned platform describes that potentially blocked content as “posts that don’t necessarily break our rules but could potentially be upsetting to some people – such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent.” Here’s how you can set the app up to block that content for you:

On the Instagram app, tap the profile button on the bottom right Tap the hamburger menu in the top right of your profile Select Settings, then Account Under Account settings, select Sensitive Content Control Choose from Allow, Limit (Default), and Limit Even More

And there you go. That’s how you can block potentially sensitive content on Instagram. The app has two different levels of blocking right now, so you’ll have to play around with the settings to get your Explore tab content just right.

