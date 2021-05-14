Blocking someone’s Instagram profile can be one of the most liberating experiences found on the entire platform. There’s nothing better than completely getting rid of that negative influence in your social media life.

For those times when blocking a profile seems a little too harsh, Instagram has a feature that will allow you to mute a user’s profile. This mute feature allows you to hide posts and stories from a particular user without the other things that come with a full-on block, like hiding your own profile from that user.

Muting is a great way to get rid of those profiles that tend to clog up your feed, without offending someone by hitting them with a block. However, it can be confusing to figure out how to access this mute functionality on Instagram. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

How to mute someone’s profile on Instagram

Instagram will let you mute either a person’s posts or their stories. Additionally, the platform gives you the ability to completely mute both stories and posts from a user at the same time.

Here’s how you can mute an Instagram profile: Navigate to the profile you wish to mute Select the following drop-down button and press Mute Use the toggle to mute their posts and/or stories Confirm

Another way to mute Instagram profiles is through that user’s posts on your feed:

Select the three dot menu from a user’s post Choose Mute from the dropdown menu Choose to mute posts or posts and stories

The last way to mute someone on Instagram works for stories only:

Press and hold a user’s profile icon on their story Select Mute from the dropdown menu

So there you go. That’s how you can mute a user’s profile on Instagram. Muted profiles can still be accessed, so you can head to that user’s profile and follow the same steps to unmute at any time. Hopefully, this will help you clear out your feed of all the unnecessary clutter.

