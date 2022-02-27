How to mute someone on Instagram (and why you should)

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms out there, but sometimes a friend or business profile might start posting too many things. If that’s something you’ve dealt with, you need to know how to mute someone on Instagram.

During the early days of Instagram, there was no option to hide posts or stories from your feed, so you had to unfollow a page if you didn’t want to view their content. However, now you can filter the content you wouldn’t like to see without unfollowing the person.

We’ll show you the two ways you can quickly mute someone on Instagram and, if the time comes, how to unmute them, as well.

How to mute someone on Instagram from their profile

If you have a specific person in mind that you want to mute, then the best way to do that is directly from their profile. Here’s how:

1. Head to the account you want to mute (you’ll need to be following them already)

3. On the profile page, tap on the Following button

4. A new menu will pop up, select the Mute option

5. Now, in the popup window, toggle Posts and Stories to the ‘on’ position to mute the account

After muting both Posts and Stories, if the user posts something new on Instagram, you will be blissfully unaware and can go on with your day.

As an added bonus, Instagram will not alert them that they were muted, so you can do this guilt-free.

How to mute someone on Instagram from your own feed

If the decision to mute someone is more of a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, you can also mute profiles directly from your Instagram feed. Here’s how:

1. While looking at your feed, tap the three-point icon of the person’s post

2. Now choose the hide option from the prompt

3. Select ‘Mute <the account name>’ when the following notification appears

4. Then select the Mute Posts or Mute posts and story option

Now, when you refresh your feed, the user that made the post will no longer show up in your never-ending list of posts.

How to unmute an account on Instagram

If you’ve decided to give the person you are following another chance, you can also unmute them at any time. To do that, you’ll need to first find their profile. Once you have that open, follow along below:

Tap on the Following button under the user’s profile description On the menu that pops up, select the Mute option Tap the toggles to the off position to unmute the account Finally, tap somewhere not within the menu to get back to the user’s profile

Now, you will begin to see that person’s posts and Stories again on Instagram. Unless, of course, they become annoying again and you need to re-mute them.

Why you should mute people on Instagram

On social media, anyone can publish basically anything. As a result, you may not appreciate being overwhelmed by a user flooding your feed with things you aren’t interested in.

Maybe they are just going through a phase, but you don’t want to unfollow them. Or maybe you went out on a date with them and now things are awkward, but unfollowing them seems too drastic. That’s where muting comes into play.

It can also be great for businesses that you support but don’t necessarily care about seeing their daily posts. Really, the reasons are endless, and you can mute someone for any reason you see fit.

Muting a profile on Instagram is a breeze

If you do not want to see a person’s Instagram posts and Stories, the muting feature comes in clutch for those instances where you still would prefer to continue following them.

Thankfully, Instagram makes using the feature super straightforward and allows you to mute someone in just a couple of taps.

Now that you’ve cleaned up your feed, enjoy the bliss that comes with a finely-tuned curated feed.

