How to turn off message requests on Instagram

Like most other social media platforms, Instagram has an integrated direct messaging feature. Users are able to message freely back and forth with their friends on the platform.

By default, Instagram’s messaging system is set up so that if someone who is not following you tries to message you, you will be sent a request to confirm whether or not you want to receive messages from that person. This is a pretty good system that allows you to vet a particular user before you open up the ability for that person to message you.

However, if you are someone who receives a lot of message requests on Instagram, those notifications can quickly become very annoying. Luckily, there’s a way to completely turn of the ability for someone to send you a message request. This feature is not so easy to find, so we’ve got you covered.

How to turn off Instagram message requests

Getting rid of an overwhelming amount of constant message requests can be a huge stress reliever. Here’s how you can do that: Navigate to your account settings Select the hamburger menu in the top right and then Settings Select Privacy -> Messages Select Others on Instagram Choose the Don’t receive requests option

And that will do it. Selecting this option will completely turn off Instagram message requests to people who are not following you. The message settings page also has a few other different options that allow you to customize how you receive messages, so you can play with those settings to find the right fit for you.

