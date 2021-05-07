For a while now, it has been pretty normal to see CashApp or Venmo links at the bottom of a viral Twitter thread. People drop their mobile payment information for various reasons, whether they’re in need or simply want to get paid for the content they produce.

Now, Twitter has enabled its new Tip Jar feature. This feature allows users to add their particular money transfer accounts directly to their Twitter account. From there, any user can send them money just by navigating to their profile and sending via the various money transfer applications, such as Venmo, CashApp, or PayPal.

The Tip Jar feature is not turned on by default, and it does take some setting up with your various accounts. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

How to enable Tip Jar on Twitter

Twitter’s Tip Jar feature is a great way for content creators and other public figures to establish new support avenues where their audiences can send them money. Please note that the feature is still rolling out, so you might not have it yet.

Here’s how you can set up the feature:

Navigate to your profile Select Edit profile Choose the Tip Jar feature at the bottom Enter your account information for the proper application Confirm your information

And there you go. You are now set up to receive payments from anyone on the bird network. Now you can reap the benefits of your hard work on social media. But let’s be honest, we all know that most of us are actually more likely to get paid to stop tweeting.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: