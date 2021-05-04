Over the years, Twitter has pushed its way to become among the top social media platforms in the world. Just about everyone is familiar with Twitter’s famous 280 character platform where millions of people from all walks of life freely post and share all different kinds of content.

However, some people may not realize all of the features available on the platform. Twitter makes sharing content with your friends simple, whether you want to do it publicly or privately.

You can send direct messages to any account that is following you, as well as any account that chooses to have open DMs, and those messages will only be seen by you and the intended recipient.

So how exactly do you send a DM on Twitter? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to send a DM on Twitter

There are a couple of different ways to send a DM on Twitter. The first involves navigated to an intended recipient’s page.

Image: KnowTechie

Navigate to the profile you wish to DM Select the envelope next to the follow button Type your message and press the send arrow on the bottom right

The second way to send a DM is by using the Messages tab on desktop

Image: KnowTechie

Select the messages tab at the bottom right Select the envelope button labeled “New message” Select a recipient Type your message and press the send arrow on the bottom right

There you have it. That’s how you send a direct message on Twitter. Remember, these messages are only seen by you and the recipient, so this is a great way to talk or share without having to worry about other people.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

