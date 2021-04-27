How to change your name on Facebook

Everybody is on Facebook. The social giant started as a cool place for young people to hang out and meet new people and connect with classmates. There once was a time when you had to have an active college email account just to be able to get on the platform.

Now everyone from your 12-year-old cousin to your 86 year old grandmother has an account and everyone in the world can finally know what you had for breakfast.

Despite being an obvious world villain, Facebook has managed to become a staple in almost everybody’s lives. It’s where we keep up with old friends and family, and it has grown to include all kinds of features, even when we don’t ask for them. There aren’t many people around who don’t use some aspect of Facebook in their day-to-day lives.

With such a massive user base, there are definitely some people on the platform who may need to change their Facebook display name. Whether you got married, legally changed your name, or just feel the need to take up a new identity for whatever reason, you might find yourself needing a name change. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

How exactly do you change your name on Facebook?

Need to change your name on Facebook? Thankfully, you can accomplish this in just a couple of steps. Navigate to the Settings menu On Mobile, select Personal Information | On Desktop, stay in General Select your name Type in your new name Review changes and enter your password to confirm

That’s it. That is how you change your name on Facebook. It is important to note that you will not be able to change your name again for 60 days after you change.

Luckily, you’ll need to enter your password, so you don’t have to worry about someone playing a prank on you by changing your name.

