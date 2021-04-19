Facebook has a new tool for transferring your posts to another service – here’s how to use it

Facebook is adding a new tool today that will let you easily transfer all of your posts to another service. You’ll be able to transfer your musings to either WordPress, Google Docs, or Blogger, with a few clicks of your mouse.

The tool builds on the ability to transfer photos and videos that were introduced last year, allowing Facebook users another way to preserve the content associated with their accounts.

It’s part of the Data Transfer Project that was started in 2018 between the large tech organizations to allow their users to easily transfer data between competing services.

Facebook’s new tool lets you transfer posts to Google Docs, WordPress, or Blogger

If you really want to save all your weird Facebook musings to another service, here’s how: Go to Facebook on a desktop browser and sign in Click on the downwards arrow then on Settings & Privacy > Settings Click on Your Facebook Information Find where it says Transfer a copy of your information then click on View to the right of it Confirm by putting your password in again Choose from Posts or Notes, and choose your destination from Google Docs or WordPress.com/Jetpack Log in to the account of the service you want to transfer your posts to Confirm the transfer

That’s it, now you just have to wait for the transfer to go through. If it’s anything like Facebook’s existing photo transfer tool, it’ll take anywhere between a few days and a week. There are a few caveats you need to know, mainly that the tool won’t transfer comments from other users, or any posts you made in groups or on a page.

This inches Facebook closer to compliance with both California’s Consumer Privacy Act, and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which both require companies to provide users with their own data in a usable format when requested.

