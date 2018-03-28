How to download and delete your data from Facebook

Facebook started in 2004, as a platform for college students at specific schools, and then was made public to the entire planet in 2006. Now in 2023, some users have photos, videos, and posts from almost two decades.

If you are contemplating leaving the platform due to reports over how your data was mishandled, but have been worried about losing your content, know that you can take it with you.

There is a way to download all of your content from Facebook. You do not have to worry about Facebook holding your media and data hostage. Take charge and snatch it back from them.

How to download your Facebook data and photos

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Facebook has streamlined the process for retrieving your data somewhat, so it’s a fairly short process. Here’s how to download any of your data you want to save. Log in to your account Head to Facebook on your computer, and click your profile image at the top-right. Head to Settings Click on Settings & privacy. Then click on Settings. Start the download process There will be an option about halfway down that will include a “Download your information” link. Click it, then click Continue on the next page. Request your information Click on Request a download, then follow the steps to choose which information you want, and the time period you want it from. Wait for Facebook to package your information Once it is ready for download, you’ll get a notification and an email telling you it’s ready. You’ll have four days from that email to download the data, so don’t delay.

If you want to permanently delete your Facebook account, follow the steps below.

How to permanently delete your account on Facebook

Image: KnowTechie

Click on this link. This link is deep within Facebook’s Help section and is somewhat hard to find.

Click on Delete account, enter your password, and confirm by clicking on Delete account again.

Meta says that you can reactivate your account at any time in the 30 days following the deletion request. After that, the deletion process will start and you will lose access to your data and uploads.

After you are done with deleting your account, make sure you remove the Facebook app from all of your devices including cell phones, tablets, smart TVs, and anywhere else you have it.

Another good preventive measure to take to ensure all of your data is deleted is to delete all of the other third or first-party apps you have connected to Facebook before you delete your account.

It seems like other applications collect data from Facebook, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

Facebook still tracks you even if you don’t have an account, but at least you’re not giving them additional information.

What do you think about the recent Facebook reports about the social media platform’s data collection? Do you feel safe on the website? Are or have you deleted your Facebook account? Let us know down in the comments or carry the discussion to our Twitter.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news