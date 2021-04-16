Social media has been a perfect medium for individuals to express themselves, and Facebook has seemingly always been at the forefront of that expedition. From groups to marketplaces, the social network has become a platform that is diverse in its options, becoming a massive platform where almost anyone can find something they enjoy.

One of the more popular features on the platform is Facebook Live. The feature has been around since 2016 and gives users the ability to shoot live video at any time straight from their phone. This gives users an easy way to express themselves in the moment, by bringing livestreaming to the world’s largest social media platform.

Facebook has become full of live videos, but it may not be obvious how to get started making live videos on the platform. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

How to livestream using Facebook Live

Image: KnowTechie

Facebook Live lets users broadcast live videos to all of their followers or to people on a specific group page. Follow these steps go live on Facebook:

Pick whichever group you wish to broadcast in (your home page if you want to go live for your followers) Press Live Video underneath where you would post a status Add a description, tag friends, check into a location, or Press Start Live Video when you are ready to go live Press Finish when you are done broadcasting

So there it is. That is how you use the Live feature. Now you can broadcast yourself to all of your friends, or better yet, show off your adorable cats to your favorite cat lovers group.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: