Was your phone number leaked in the Facebook data breach? Here’s how to check

If you haven’t heard, Facebook is in some deep shit. Over the weekend, it was found that in 2019 a Facebook breach resulted in 533 million Facebook users having their data posted online. The information included email addresses, phone numbers, and more. The data was obtained by exploiting a vulnerability that was, according to Facebook, corrected in August 2019.

533 million users is a lot, and chances are your info got caught up in the mix. Earlier this week, we published a how-to post on how to check if Facebook included your info in the breach. This involved heading over to haveibeenpwned.com and inputting your Facebook login email. However, this just checks for your email address and nothing else.

So how do you check if Facebook included your phone number in the breach? Well, thanks to this new site called HaveIBeenZuckered.com, it’s insanely easy. Head on over to the site and simply input the phone number associated with your Facebook account, and within seconds they’ll tell you if your phone number was affected or not.

How reliable is this tool? Honestly, I’m not sure. When I put my phone number in, it said Facebook didn’t include my phone number in the breach data set, but if that’s true or not, I’ll never know. The only thing I do know is that Jorrit Internet Services, which offers a suite of web development services, made it.

Either way, it’s a quick little tool to see if your phone number was included in Facebook’s 2019 data breach. And if you’re concerned about your email address, again, head on over to haveibeenpwned.com to see if you’re one of the unlucky ones.

