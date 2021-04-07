You can now take Zoom calls right from Facebook’s Portal TV

I personally don’t know too many people (if any) who own a Facebook Portal TV, but if you do, Facebook is adding Zoom support to the device, as well as support for GoToMeeting.

Portal TV from Facebook is a smart video calling platform with Alexa built-in that lets you use Portal on the biggest screen in your home. Using Portal TV, you can easily video call friends and family on their smartphones and tablets through Messenger or WhatsApp, even if they don’t have Portal.

It’s pretty neat and definitely something that’s being used a lot more now with folks stuck inside their homes. And now with Zoom support, this makes it the ultimate work-from-home tool.

“Now, your favorite Zoom functionality extends to the largest screen in your home, so you can work from your couch as well as your desk,” reads a blog post published Tuesday. “That includes joining breakout rooms for brainstorming in smaller groups, calendar integration to help you stay on top of your schedule, screen sharing to improve remote collaboration, and virtual backgrounds to improve your overall experience.”

Zoom and GoToMeeting, along with BlueJeans and Webex are already available on the company’s more portable devices like the Portal Mini and Portal Plus. So it’s good to see Facebook finally rolling it out to its flagship product. If people actually use it for Zoom is an entirely different story.

