Facebook introduces new ad-free subscription in Europe

If you’re not ready to shell out the cash, you can still use the services for free, ads and all.
Facebook logo with blurred facebook website in background
Meta’s making waves again with a new paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram. But don’t get too giddy—it’s only rolling out in the European Union.

For the price of a fancy coffee a week (€9.99 per month on the web or €12.99 on iOS and Android), you can scroll through your feeds without being bombarded by ads. Think of it like a VIP pass to your own social media experience that was originally free.

Why the sudden change, you ask?

Well, the EU’s been giving Meta some side-eye over their ad targeting and data collection practices. I mean, can you blame them?

So, Meta’s hoping this move will show they’re playing nice with privacy requirements. But don’t worry, if you’re not ready to shell out the cash, you can still use the services for free, ads and all.

“If you choose to continue to use our products for free, your experience will stay the same – and that experience will continue to be supported by the tools and settings that we have created to empower people to control their ads experience,” Meta writes in a blog post.

Now, there’s a catch. This ad-free life is only for those 18 and older in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. And while it’ll initially cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts, Meta’s planning to charge extra for those down the line.

In another twist, Meta’s also putting a pause on ads for teenagers starting November 6th, reports the Wall Street Journal. But before we start celebrating, it’s just a temporary break, and details are as scarce as a unicorn sighting.

Despite these changes, don’t think Meta’s turning its back on its ad-supported business. They’re still big believers in an ad-supported internet. This subscription service is more like a side gig to keep the regulators happy.

