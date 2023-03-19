Meta Verified is officially live on Facebook and Instagram

Meta says its new verification subscription service, Meta Verified, is now live in the US, according to a recent announcement by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” wrote Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise –the subscription service first launched in Australia and New Zealand last month.

The service allows users to add the coveted blue check mark to their Instagram and Facebook accounts for a monthly fee, along with impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support.

How much does Meta Verified cost?

Meta Verified will cost $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 on mobile, making it more expensive than Twitter’s similar service, Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month.

Other than the verification badge and customer support access, what else does it get you?

According to Meta, US subscribers will get exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels, along with 100 stars a month, to show support for their favorite creators.

How to sign up for Meta Verified

To start, Meta suggests putting your name on the waitlist. Here’s what you’ll need to do when granted access to the service:

Go to your account settings on Instagram or Facebook. Click on “Accounts Center.” Check if “Meta Verified available” appears under your name and profile picture. If it does, click on it. Select your preferred payment method for your monthly plan. Complete the verification process by providing a government-issued photo ID to confirm your identity. Once approved for Meta Verified, you’ll get exclusive features, including a verified badge, proactive impersonation protection, and direct access to customer support.

To sign up for Meta Verified, users must be at least 18 years old and two-factor authentication is also required.

Another important thing to point out is that Meta Verified subscribers won’t be able to change their profile name, photo, username, or date of birth unless they’re willing to complete the verification process again.

Should you sign up for Meta Verified?

It’s no secret that Facebook has been under scrutiny for its handling of user data and privacy concerns in recent years.

With the launch of Meta Verified, some users may be left scratching their heads as to why they have to pay for a service that should be offered for free.

Meta Verified users are essentially paying Facebook for a job the company itself should perform.

Plus, the fact that users have to pay a monthly subscription for customer support may seem unfair to some, particularly if they encounter technical issues or have concerns about their accounts.

Some people like it, some people hate it

As you can see in the image below, Mark Nathanael Hardy, directed his feedback to Zuckerberg in his post.

Zuckerberg replied with a typical blanket statement claiming that it would be too expensive for the company to offer customer support to “millions or billions” users and that subscription fees would cover the costs.

Ultimately, the decision to pay for Meta Verified is up to the individual user. Whether or not users see the value in these services will likely depend on their individual needs and priorities.

But fair warning: If Meta is successful in getting users to sign up for Meta Verified, expect to see more services launch their copycat version of Meta Verified. The floodgates have officially opened.

