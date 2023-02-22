Meta blocks verified accounts from changing name, profile picture

Meta’s new paid verification system is already under fire for some extremely limiting features.

Following Elon Musk’s Twitter changes, Meta has added its limitations to avoid the impersonation problems that struck Twitter after its change.

Users who sign up for Meta’s paid verification plans will not be able to change certain aspects of their profile. You can’t change your username, profile name, date of birth, or photo at this time.

If you want to change any of those things, you will have to unsubscribe from Meta Verified first and redo the whole application process.

“At this time, Meta Verified will only support your real name on your profile. Once your profile is verified, you can’t change the profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verifications application process again,” reads a footnote on a recent Meta blog post.

These rules are in place to stop people from impersonating others while having a verification badge.

There are other rules in place, such as a minimum age of 18, two-factor authentication, and submitting a government ID to confirm your identity.

In a message to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said the company is working on changes to this rule. The plan is to add a “fast follow feature” to let you change information on your account without dropping verification.

But for now, verified accounts can not be changed while maintaining the verification subscription. That could change in the future, but Meta is treading carefully with the addition of its paid verification feature.

