Meta to reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta announced today that it will end the suspension of Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “in the coming weeks.”

The company’s President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, shared a post on the Facebook website outlining the details of the former US president’s reinstatement.

Former President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram two years ago. The decision came after Trump praised the rioters who attacked the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

At the time, the suspension was indefinite, with no talk of reinstatement. But Meta looked to their Oversight Board for advice, and the Board suggested a suspension for a total of two years.

“The public should be able to hear what politicians are saying so they can make informed choices,” reads an excerpt from Nick Clegg’s statements.

That two years was up on January 7 this year, and Meta is preparing to reinstate Trump. But not without limitations.

Like everyone on the platform, Trump has to follow Meta’s community standards. He also faces higher penalties for similar offenses due to his violations of the policies in 2020.

Recent reports claim that Trump plans to drop his exclusivity contract for his Truth Social platform. The former president is gearing up for a return to Twitter and Facebook ahead of a likely 2024 presidential campaign.

The exact date for Trump’s reinstatement on Facebook and Instagram is unclear. But be prepared to see the former president and his lackeys soon celebrating his return to mainstream social platforms.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: