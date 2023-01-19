Instagram now has a ‘Quiet mode’ to help distracted teens

Instagram’s latest update to improve how people interact with the platform comes in the form of a new “Quiet” mode.

Announced in a blog post, Quiet mode will give users the ability to quickly turn off notifications and send auto-replies to direct messages (DMs).

Users using Quiet mode will also get a badge on their Instagram page, letting others know they aren’t receiving notifications.

Additionally, for teen users on the app, Instagram will prompt teens to enable the mode at night after spending a certain amount of time on the app.

The system is not completely automatic, however. Users will be able to set up restrictions and guidelines for when Quiet mode hours occur.

At present, Quiet mode is rolling out in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Additional locations are to follow.

In addition to the new Quiet mode, Instagram is also expanding ways for people to manage recommendations.

This includes the ability to hide multiple posts at once from the Explore page and an improved Hidden Words feature.

