New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits

TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams.

Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.

The adult-only tag will better help TikTok’s stellar algorithm serve the content on people’s For You page. This feature is rolling out “in the coming weeks.”

In addition to adult-only TikTok streams, the platform is also adjusting its rules for who exactly can go live with its livestreaming feature.

Currently, the age limit is 16 years old. That changes on November 23, when the age limit gets bumped up to 18 years old.

This goes along with some of the other age-gated features of TikTok, including being 16 to access DMs and being 18 to access monetization features.

These are solid updates from the hit platform

Ultimately, these are some good updates from TikTok, and I doubt the platform will see much pushback. Keeping your audience entertained while also protecting them is the goal.

There is one final update that creators can expect, as well. That comes in the form of an update to Multi-Guest, which bumps up the number of guests to five.

