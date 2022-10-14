Twitter could soon let you control who mentions you in tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that gives users control over who can and can’t mention them in posts. The new test even shows an option to block everyone from mentioning you in new tweets.

The test was recently discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. Additionally, a post from The Verge says that Twitter’s privacy designer, Dominic Camozzi, confirmed the test in a tweet that has since been deleted.

In the screenshot shared by Wong, we see a few different mention options that Twitter is currently testing. First, you can stop anyone from tagging you with the ‘Allow others to mention you’ toggle.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Additionally, you can choose between allowing everyone to tag you or only allowing the people that you follow to tag you in tweets. This will represent a major shift in the way the platform operates.

For now, any user can try and grab the attention of any other user by mentioning them on Twitter. This, of course, has its benefits and drawbacks.

On one hand, it’s a great way to try and meet new people or get the attention of someone you don’t know. On the other hand, people can use tagging as a sort of bullying or harassment tactic.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Twitter would give users the option to limit interactions. The platform added the ability to limit who replies to your posts in 2020. And Twitter Circles lets you send out tweets to a limited selection of followers.

Of course, this feature is still in the early testing stages. There’s no way to know when, or even if, Twitter’s new mention feature will make it to the general public.

