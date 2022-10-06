Twitter finally lets you add images, GIFs, and videos to one tweet

Twitter just added a feature that users have been asking for — the ability to tweet with mixed media types. Now, you can tweet an image and GIF embodying your mood or for added comedic effects.

We’ve added the tweet from Twitter Support with an explainer video below because mixed media doesn’t display correctly when you embed other tweets.

Twitter is working on that because being able to embed the creativity of Twitter’s users would be great.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter.



You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

To compose with mixed media, tap on the Media or GIF icons, and add them to your tweet. Consider adding alt text to all the media types so visually impaired users can understand your tweet.

Until embeds work, we’ve put screenshots of creative use of the new mixed media feature. Click on each image to go to the original tweet.

This first example is a nice use of mixed media, with a video of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) setup and the final, edited photograph. This example comes from @DruePhoto.

Image: @DruePhoto via Twitter

You’re going to see a lot of the below tweet format. @smokingmusket uses all four media panels, with the Pope holding up a video of a high-energy basketball play.

Image: TheSmokingMusket via Twitter

We see this becoming a favorite of meme-makers, artists, and influencers. People are already using it, and it will surely only get better as time goes on.

The Twitter update that enables mixed media tweets is live on Android and iOS. Twitter hasn’t enabled mixed media tweeting on Windows or Mac yet, but the tweets can be viewed on any platform.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: