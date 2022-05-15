When you post an image on Twitter, you may want to add alt text before you hit tweet. Why? Because adding a description allows screen readers to explain the image to someone who’s visually impaired.

On top of that, search engines use this information to categorize content and provide more accurate results. Also, if an image can’t load for whatever reason, alt text provides a description of what you’re meant to see.

In truth, adding a bit of descriptive text isn’t a time-consuming task. Let’s discuss how to add alt text to images on Twitter.

How to add alt text to images on Twitter on mobile

Here’s how to add alt text to images on the Twitter mobile app (Android and iOS):

Tap the Plus (+) button to create a new tweet and select Photos

Image: KnowTechie

Select the image you want to use

Tap the +Alt button on the image. Alternatively, tap the More (three dots) button to access the editor and select the Alt icon on the bottom menu bar

Image: KnowTechie

Enter your alt text and tap Done

Image: KnowTechie

Hit Tweet to post the image

Image: KnowTechie

And there you go, you’ve now added alt text to Twitter images using the app.

How to add alt text to Twitter images on desktop

If you prefer to use Twitter from your computer, you can still add alt text to images. Here’s how:

Click the Media icon on the new tweet menu bar and add an image Click either the Edit button or the image itself Select the Alt tab Enter your alt text in the Description box and click Save Click the Alt button to check your text and hit Tweet to post

Great reasons to add alt text to Twitter images

Adding alt text is a great way to assist visually impaired Twitterers, search engines, and people with poor internet connections that can’t load pictures.

If you’re a considerate tweeter, you should consider adding alt text to all of your images.

If, however, you prefer to tweet in an inconsiderate manner—and we know there’s a lot of you—adding totally inaccurate descriptions to every picture you post is a great way to sow confusion.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: