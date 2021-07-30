How to delete a tweet on Twitter

Twitter has pioneered its way to becoming one of the top social media platforms out there. The platform lets you tweet all kinds of content with a free-form layout that’s easy to understand.

The app is based on sharing content in tweets with no more than 280 characters. However, Twitter is famous for not letting users edit the content of a tweet that they’ve sent. Instead, you have to delete the tweet and start over.

Even though you can’t directly edit a tweet once you’ve sent it, the delete function works almost just as well. It’s also nice to know that you have the ability to look back at some of your past bad takes and get rid of the evidence.

For that reason, deleting a tweet can be one of the most useful features available for Twitter users.

How to delete a tweet on the Twitter website and mobile app

Twitter makes deleting a tweet a relatively simple task. You won’t have to jump through hoops to find how to delete your tweets, but it may not be super obvious at first. First, we’ll take a look at deleting a tweet on the desktop Twitter website:

Navigate to your profile and find the tweet you want to delete Click the three-dot menu in the top right of the tweet Click Delete Confirm that you want to delete that tweet

And that will permanently delete that tweet from your profile.

Deleting a tweet through the mobile app

The other way to delete a tweet is using the Twitter mobile app. The process is pretty similar, but the menus may look a little different:

Navigate to your profile and find the tweet you want to delete Select the three-dot menu in the top right of the tweet Select Delete Tweet Confirm that you want to delete that tweet

Again, the menus for deleting a tweet may look different, depending on your device, but the process is the same.

Remember, this will permanently delete the tweet from your profile, but there’s no way to ensure that any content is permanently deleted from Twitter by doing this.

Someone could have screenshot your tweet and reposted it before you got the chance to delete it, so always be careful with what you share on social media.

