Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey crushes millions of dreams with one word regarding the edit button

Like many in the tech and gaming sphere, I’ve been on Twitter for a hot minute. I’ve watched it grow and evolve into what it is today. I don’t really love what it is today, but that’s not necessarily the platform’s fault, but the racists and Trump supporter bots.

I digress. We’re here today to talk about a much-wanted feature that sadly doesn’t look like it will ever see the light of day according to Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. We’re talking about the edit button obviously, but in a recent video Q&A from Wired, Dorsey crushes our dreams with a simple “No.”

Sadly, we shouldn’t expect an edit button to grace Twitter anytime soon

Dorsey’s reasoning? It would go against what the platform started as – an SMS/text-based service. Like, I get that, Jack, I really do, but even Gmail has an edit feature. Even if that means a twenty-second tweet delay, I’m sure most of us would be ok with that.

Now, editing live tweets, I can definitely see issues with. Social media has proven that we can’t give the general public too much credit and edits would be weaponized very quickly – regardless of how apparent Twitter makes them. It’s just a rough road to go down.

Our good friend Curtis agrees, noting

The ability to edit tweets would destroy the platform, in two ways: accountability and ignorance-based confusion. First, editing would have to come with some sort of version control – so you could see the original tweet. This would preserve facts and statements so they couldn’t be misquoted in the future. But with this version control would come a heap of confusion because people are fucking stupid and already refuse to have civil conversations online. So yeah, editing would be a terrible idea. People are too stupid to self-edit. We need to see their unfiltered truth, rather than a refined and changed statement because they are cowards or just plain wrong. Casey [Newton] will never get his wish.

Sadly, I have to agree with this. While I think a 20-30 second delay would make it work, it also takes away something from the platform – the instant gratification from thought to fingers to Send Tweet.

What do you think? Would you like to see an edit feature on Twitter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

