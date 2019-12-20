PSA: Update your Twitter app like right now

Twitter just released an update to its Android app that you should probably go and update to ASAP. According to Twitter, the update has a fix for a vulnerability that could have led to a hacker seeing things they shouldn’t have.

Anyway, if you’re on the latest app version (from December 17), you don’t have to worry. If not, just make sure you update so you can go back to stuffing Yule Log into your face with impunity.

If you don’t have auto-updates on, go update your Twitter app asap

We recently fixed a vulnerability within our Android app. To keep your account safe, please update your app as soon as possible. The update is available here: https://t.co/ImcsssBt9b — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 20, 2019

Twitter has been clear that they haven’t found any evidence that anyone has actually used this vulnerability, and is taking the action of informing users out of an abundance of caution. Still, make sure you update as soon as you can, just in case. The bug wasn’t easy to trigger, so you’re probably safe. According to the company’s blog post:

Prior to the fix, through a complicated process involving the insertion of malicious code into restricted storage areas of the Twitter app, it may have been possible for a bad actor to access information (e.g., Direct Messages, protected Tweets, location information) from the app

It could have also let hackers see “nonpublic account information or control your account,” so it’s just as well that Twitter has already fixed the issue. If you’re still worried, change your password, and make sure you have two-factor authentication set up if you didn’t already.

