Okay, if you’re a marketer or brand manager you’re probably screaming at Instagram for its decision to hide the number of likes a post gets. I mean, those likes are your bread and butter, right? How do you know if the influencer you picked is doing a good job for your brand, without being able to measure it from the outside?

Heck, even if you aren’t a marketer, there is something nice about seeing the like counts.

Well, now you can stop seething slightly, by installing the The Return of the Likes extension for Google Chrome. It’ll bring back those likes to your feed so you can happily live the capitalist dream.

Instagram has long been the social media site for comparing your lunch or outfit to others, so the decision to hide ‘like counts’ came as a controversial one. The thing is, Instagram didn’t completely remove them, seemingly just hiding them behind some code. That means you can reveal those revered like counts again, with this handy Chrome extension.

With the extension, you can see likes displayed on both your main feed and when looking at individual accounts. It’s a nice feature, but getting on Chrome to look at Instagram isn’t ideal.

Here’s how:

Open up the Chrome Store and hit the Add to Chrome button on the The Return of the Likes page

and hit the button on the The Return of the Likes page That’s it, now you can browse Instagram while seeing how popular posts are again

Now if only there was an extension to stop Instagram using their weird algorithm to order your feed…

