Instagram’s hidden likes test is now being expanded globally

Instagram’s hidden likes test, which started in Canada (among other places) then recently expanded to the US, is now rolling out to select users worldwide.

The feature will prevent Instagram users from seeing the number of likes and video views on other users’ content.

Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2 — Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019

If you are selected to be part of the test (it’s seemingly completely random), you’ll get an alert when you log into Instagram notifying you of the change. When looking at your own profile you’ll still be able to see the number of likes, but when going through the Feed, it will just show that “X and others” have liked a post or viewed a video. Others who view your images will also not be able to see the number of likes on your own post.

In a follow-up tweet, Instagram noted that it understands that likes and view counts are an important metric for brands and influencers and that it was “actively thinking through ways for creators to communicate value to their partners.”

With social media literally affecting our brains, this could definitely be a step in the right direction. Some users on Twitter and Instagram have suggested the feature be opt-in, and while a decent suggestion, that doesn’t really solve the problem Instagram and other social platforms have created.

What do you think? Would you be ok with not seeing like counts on others’ posts on Instagram? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: