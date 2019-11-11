Check your Instagram, the company is now testing hiding likes in the US

Announced at WIRED25, Instagram will begin testing its hidden like counters in the US this week.

The feature is not completely new, having been tested in places like Canada and Australia for over 6 months, and has been met with mixed reactions from users.

Instagram will test hiding likes in the US starting this week

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, made the announcement during Wired25 and also went to Twitter to break the news.

Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

Users that are a part of the test (I checked this morning, I’m not) will be unable to see like counts but can still go into one of their pictures to see how many likes they received on a post.

During the panel at Wired25, Mosseri notes that, “It’s about young people. The idea is to try to ‘depressurize’ Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them.”

Personally, I’m all for it, but a bunch of Twitter accounts with under 100 followers really seem to hate the idea. Even @Jack weighed-in on the conversation, praising Instagram for the move.

