Tech Hangover: It’s time to quit your Juul

Former Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia by digging into the accounts of kingdom critics
Bruh, what the actual fuuuuuuuuck….
The Justice Department has charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia by accessing the company’s information on dissidents who use the platform, marking the first time federal prosecutors have publicly accused the kingdom of running agents in the United States. – Washington Post
Juul is discontinuing its mint flavor
This is a big deal. I know a lot of people who live and die by Juul’s mint flavor. I don’t care what anyone says tho, Virginia Tobacco is the best flavor. Don’t @ me.
Juul announced today that it will halt sales of its mint-flavored pods after recently released studies found the flavor was especially popular among young e-cigarette users. In a statement citing the studies, Juul said it would immediately stop taking orders from retailers or selling the pods through Juul.com – The Verge
Uber still using Waymo-derived self-driving technology, expert says
This means Uber may have to pay Waymo to use its self-driving tech. It’s either that or make adjustments so it isn’t ripping off Waymo’s technology.
In a Tuesday filing with the Security and Exchange Commission, Uber admitted that an independent expert had determined that Uber’s self-driving technology was still infringing Waymo’s intellectual property. The revelation comes more than 18 months after Uber settled a high-profile legal battle with Waymo over alleged theft of Waymo secrets by Uber. – ArsTechnica
T-Mobile plans 10 years free 5G service for first responders
Well, this is nice. On top of this, the company’s CEO says they plan on offering this to over 10 million households with children. That’s a good move.
T-Mobile’s CEO, John Legere, announced today that if the merger with Sprint goes through, New T-Mobile will give free 5G unlimited service for 10 years to first responders. – 9to5Mac
Facebook crypto boss: ‘I don’t think of Bitcoin as a currency’
Of couuuuuuuurse he’s going to say that. Facebook is literally trying to create its own cryptocurrency.
David Marcus, the head of Facebook’s cryptocurrency projects, on Wednesday said that Bitcoin is digital gold, but it’s not a good currency for transactions. “I don’t think of Bitcoin as a currency. It’s actually not a great medium of exchange because of it’s volatility,” Marcus said speaking at the New York Times DealBook Conference in New York. “I see it as digital gold.” – CNBC
Twitter Is Trying To Fix The Dunk And Ratio
So Twitter is going to try some experiments in the next coming weeks testing a few new features. One of them I’m looking forward to most is the ability to tweet something to a specific hashtag, interest, or certain friends.
Twitter knows we treat each other terribly on Twitter. We dunk, ridiculing friends and strangers via quote-tweets. We ratio, piling on replies to bad tweets. We retweet without a second thought, spreading outrage and misinformation at warp speed. But within the next two weeks, Twitter will debut a series of experiments meant to calm us down — subtly motivating us to use the quote-tweet, reply, and retweet in nondestructive ways. – BuzzFeed News
