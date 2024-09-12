Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Parallels has just dropped a significant update with the launch of Parallels Desktop 20, bringing with it an impressive new suite of features tailored for cross-platform mastery.

And for a limited time, coinciding with the launch, you can benefit from a tempting 25% off both the Business and Pro editions.

Parallels Desktop 20 All New Parallels Desktop 20—Run Windows apps with ease on your Mac. It is optimized for unrivaled performance and features new tools. What We Like: Streamlined operations with innovative AI virtual machines.

Compatible with latest Windows and macOS updates.

Better performance with essential software like ArcGIS Pro and LabVIEW. Try It FREE

What’s new in Parallels Desktop 20?

Parallels Desktop 20 comes packed with features designed to elevate your Mac experience by smoothly integrating Windows performance. On top of that, they introduced a slew of new features in its 20th edition: Now introducing:

Natural Language Interaction: Integration of Microsoft Copilot allows users to control virtual machines using natural language, enhancing usability and simplifying complex processes.

Seamless Performance with Shared Folders Technology: Enhancements boost performance across various applications, ensuring smooth operation and effective resource management important for advanced tasks.

macOS Sequoia Optimization: Anticipating the upcoming macOS Sequoia launch, Parallels 20 is meticulously optimized to maintain seamless support on Apple’s latest platform.

We’re only scratching the surface here; Parallels 20 can do so much more.

AI Virtual Machines: Elevate operational efficiency.

Elevate operational efficiency. Linux Improvements: Enhanced performance for your Linux programs.

Enhanced performance for your Linux programs. Windows 11 24H2 Stability: Ensuring uncompromised digital operations.

Ensuring uncompromised digital operations. Compatibility enhancements for tools like ArcGIS Pro, LabVIEW, and Ninja Trader.

Also, capture snapshots of your macOS VMs on Apple silicon and explore new freedoms with the advanced High-level FUSE API adoption.

Who Benefits?

Windows App Enthusiasts: Run those essential Windows apps on your Mac without a hitch.

Run those essential Windows apps on your Mac without a hitch. Serious Gamers: Play Windows games on Mac with ease.

Play Windows games on Mac with ease. Diligent Students: Access crucial software required for studies.

Access crucial software required for studies. Developers & IT Experts: Manage cross-OS environments and integrate effortlessly with management tools like Microsoft Intune.

Secure the Offer

This launch promo spans from d 10 to 24 and covers regions such as the US, CA, UK, AU, NZ, and IN. There’s no need for a coupon; the savings are effortlessly redeemed via the Parallels website.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to enhance your tech toolset with Parallels Desktop 20, now more powerful and accessible than ever, courtesy of its staggering 25% discount. Get on board promptly to take full advantage!

We’re excited about the launch of Parallels Desktop 20 and all the powerful new features it brings! What do you think about the integration of Microsoft Copilot and the enhancements for gaming and productivity? We’d love to hear your opinions!

