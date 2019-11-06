We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Another day, another thing Facebook forgot to tell us about. What’s particularly frightening about this breach is that Facebook doesn’t even know if these app developers did anything malicious with the data. Man, Facebook is truly the worst.

As many as 100 developers may have had improper access to Facebook user data due to an oversight in the way permissions were revoked, according to a post on the company’s developer blog on Tuesday. – Mashable

Airbnb is pushing out new safety features in the wake of a shooting that killed five people at one of its listings.

Chesky said that the company would undertake a year-long project to ensure that every home listed on the platform is accurately advertised. As a stopgap measure, the company will “rebook the guest a new listing of equal or greater value” or completely refund them starting next month should the rental they booked not meet the company’s accuracy standards. – Vice

Wow, this is pretty cool Apple. Now, do the rest of us.

Apple and the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that veterans can now access their health information on their iPhone via Apple’s health records service. The move enables veterans to see their medical information in one place and share it with their doctors, even if they seek care from multiple providers. – CNBC

You would think people responsible for developing the tech required to make self-driving cars would program it not to hit people, but here we are.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn’t programmed to recognize and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by U.S. safety investigators. – Bloomberg

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Musk has teased the pickup truck before. In summer 2018, he said the truck would include “power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V high power tools in the field all day, no generator needed.” In January, he said that Tesla might be ready to unveil it by the summer. “It will be something quite unique, unlike anything,” Musk said at the time. – CNBC

Over the last 15 years, the United States military has developed a new addition to its arsenal. The weapon is deployed around the world, largely invisible, and grows more powerful by the day. – OneZero

A network of fake local news sites in Albany, Edmonton and elsewhere generated millions of pageviews as part of an ad fraud scheme, researchers say.

Since 2004, more than 2,000 newspapers have closed in the United States, and many local news outlets are struggling to build a digital business. But one remarkable success story is the Albany Daily News, a website that clocked nearly 10 million page views in August, roughly five times that of the 160-year-old Albany Times Union newspaper, according to analytics service SimilarWeb. – BuzzFeed News

