Survey: 90% of 5,000 Tesla Model 3 owners think Autopilot is a safe feature

Bloomberg conducted a survey where they asked 5,000 Tesla Model 3 drivers about the many characteristics of the luxury electric car. One of them being the Tesla 3’s touted autopilot feature, where the results of the question are surprising.

Nearly all of the participants reported that they not only like the feature, but they also claimed it helped make them safer on the road. Only 13% of those who completed the survey said that Autopilot put them into a dangerous situation.

One driver shared their experience with how the Tesla Model 3 responds to traffic-heavy highways:

It moved me to the side in the blink of an eye when a car suddenly changed lanes to where I was. The Autopilot reacted crazy fast.

Turns out the Autopilot feature on the Tesla Model 3 is pretty solid

There are a handful of negative results, which include random braking on the road and occasionally failing to stop. However, those same drivers still gave overall positive feedback to the Autopilot feature.

Other results of the survey include the positive feedback on the Autopilot’s Smart Summon feature. What is that exactly? Well, if a Tesla 3 owner wants to move their car out of a particularly crowded parking lot, all they have to do is use the Tesla app to summon it to them. While it did have some negative feedback, the reviews are mostly positive, which is a bit surprising considering many drivers on Twitter and even Consumer Reports had a lot of negative comments regarding the feature.

The Tesla Model 3 has two versions of Autopilot. The first one, which comes with the car, has automatic steering and highly advanced cruise control. The second version, dubbed Full Self-Driving which costs a pretty penny at $7,000, has those components listed above, but also software that helps the car drive fully autonomously.

