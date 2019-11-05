Google Play Points rewards users for spending money on the Play Store

If you’re like me, you probably spend an uncomfortable amount of time downloading various games and apps on your phone. Many times, those apps are free, but it doesn’t take long to realize that you can drop a couple dollars in the game or app to really expand its functionality.

Now, Google is releasing a rewards system to the US Play Store. Already available in Japan and South Korea, Google Play Points can be earned by spending money in the Play Store on apps, movies, music, and more. There are four levels to reach, from Bronze to Platinum, with each level providing more points per dollar spent. At the top level, you’ll receive 1.4 points per dollar. There will also be events that allow you to earn bonus points.

Some games, like Pokémon Go, are already using the new system, with many more apps and games expected to join. There is really no downside to joining if you are a developer, as Google is backing the points with cash money. Points can also be converted into Play Credits and used to rent movies or buy music. If you so desire, your earnings can also be donated to various charities.

If you don’t have the new system in your Google Play Store, don’t worry, it is rolling out to users over the next week or so. To access the feature, just load up the Play Store and look for the Play Points prompt on the home screen. Google is obviously trying to keep people on the platform thanks to loyalty programs like this and the recently launched Google Play Pass.

What do you think? Interested in this new Play reward system from Google? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: