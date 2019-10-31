Steam finally updated its Library view – Here’s what it looks like

Steam is currently rolling out the first major overhaul to its Library view in two decades. Yes, two. That’s enough time to have a kid and send them off to college, which is a pretty apt analogy for the new Library view.

Finally, Steam looks like a modern app, with tiled views, popups for information and more.

The first thing you’ll notice is the new Home page. This landing page has curated news, recent games to your library, friend activity, and more. This makes Steam feel more like the social environment on consoles, which feels like the right move to me. We all want to know what our friends are doing, and now we don’t have to feel like creepers by going to their Steam profile every day (or is that just me?).

It’ll also tell you if there are any special events in your games, like those connected to major holidays. That’s a boon to developers as well, as often their short-lived events don’t get the traction they deserve as it used to require you going to the game page to find out details.

Also rolling out right now is Steam Remote Play Together to all users, which uses some kind of networking magic to let your friends on the other side of the world play local multiplayer games as if they’re sat in front of your desk. That’s pretty darn sweet, now who wants to carry me through Cuphead?

