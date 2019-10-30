#GameTechie
Death Stranding’s new eight-minute trailer is awesome, but strange (as usual)
I don’t know what’s going on, but I need it.
Death Stranding has a new eight-minute trailer and it’s something strange, but engrossing.
Hideo Kojima is an auteur in the gaming world. Which is a way of saying he’s a strange, strange dude. But, Kojima is a strange, strange dude that makes very, very good games. And on November 8, Kojima will unleash Death Stranding, the much-hyped PS4 exclusive starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Guillermo del Toro.
Death Stranding? More like Head Scratching.
What Death Stranding is about, and what the gameplay is going to be, has left people with more questions than answers. Today, the launch trailer for Death Stranding was released…and…well, here is what is in it:
- Mads Mikkelson dressed as Rick Deckard from Blade Runner in a hospital
- A Norman Reedus suiting up/wasteland footage montage
- Vague discussions about life and divisions between people
- The cast of characters, each either looking into or away from the camera shedding a single melodramatic tear
- A pretentious slow pop song played throughout
- The phrase “America was a lie. America was full of it.”
Do you have more questions? I do too.
But, personally, I can’t lie. It makes me want to play Death Stranding even more when it releases on November 8 for PlayStation 4 and eventually PC.
What do you think? Interested in playing Death Stranding? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
