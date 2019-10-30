Mario Kart Tour knocked it out of the park on first month downloads

If you like mobile games and love getting a hit of that good nostalgia, Nintendo’s mobile game offerings are a great way to go, if you don’t mind spending lots of money for the full experience.

Even so, nostalgia is a powerful drug and now you can chase that next high in a rousing round of Mario Kart Tour. Released last month, the game has been a huge hit on both Android and iOS and SensorTower is here with some of that good data.

So, just how well did Mario Kart Tour do in its first month?

Well, it can now claim the second-biggest opening month of any game in mobile history. The only game that can claim more is Pokemon Go, which considering its universal appeal at launch, being second is still extremely impressive. Mario Kart Tour was able to snag 124 million downloads in its first month, which was still way behind Pokemon Go, which had 163 million downloads in its first month.

When talking that cash money, Mario Kart Tour claimed an impressive $37.4 million in in-app purchases in the first month. As our own Josh Knowles says though, “Playing the game creates a desperation that is strongly implied to be improved by greasing Nintendo’s palms,” so maybe it’s not surprising it earned so much.

Having only spent a bit of time with the title, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo can retain these players, an issue many mobile games face.

What do you think? Are you playing Mario Kart Tour? Enjoying it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: