Xbox Insiders can now stream Xbox One games to Android devices

Microsoft is serious about game streaming with services like Project xCloud, but now, gamers in the Xbox Insiders program can get an early look at another streaming option from the company called Xbox Console Streaming.

Xbox Console Streaming allows gamers to play games that are already installed on their home Xbox One console. This also includes games you’ve downloaded through Xbox Game Pass. You’ll be able to stream the titles to Android phones and tablets. There has been no word as to if or when Xbox Console Streaming or Project xCloud is coming to iOS.

To be eligible, you must be an Xbox Insider in the Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings. The blog post announcing the news notes that the program will expand to more rings in the future. Your Android device must be running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 to participate.

If you are in the appropriate ring for the Xbox Console Streaming test, head over to the Google Play Store and download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app. Once installed, you’ll follow the prompts within the app to get everything connected correctly.

For the Console Streaming to work, you’ll need:

NAT type: Open or Moderate

Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred

Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred

Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on

If all of those things are in order and your Android device meets the requirements, you’ll be able to load up the app and choose the game you’d like to stream.

