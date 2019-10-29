Microsoft is releasing an extremely limited Xbox One controller to celebrate itself

With Microsoft’s X019 around the corner, the company is celebrating itself with the release of a very limited Xbox One controller.

X019 is “a global celebration of all things Xbox” and takes place in London from November 14-16. We’ll probably get some news regarding upcoming Xbox games, Project xCloud, and Project Scarlett. With all of these projects, hopefully, we’ll get some real names for these things.

Also included in the event is the limited-edition DPM X019 Aquabrush Xbox Wireless Controller, and when I say limited, I mean limited. There will only be 1,000 of these controllers made then they are gone forever.

Microsoft even made a dang trailer for the limited-edition controller

The controller features sweeping colors of grey, blue, and green and a one-off Aquabrush DPM (Disruptive Pattern Material) camo pattern. Heavily inspired by London, the River Thames flows throughout the controller, with iconic landmarks popping up around the face of the Xbox One Controller, as well.

Unlike many modern digital camos, Microsoft went old school with this DPM pattern, with a hand-drawn look and heavy brushstrokes throughout.

There will only be 1,000 of these controllers available, with a select amount being sold at the X019 and the London Microsoft store, but most will be available online from Microsoft. The premium design also includes a premium price – $100.

As Josh said in our Slack chat this morning, “I’m a sucker for manufactured scarcity,” and I felt that in my soul. I don’t even play Xbox One these days but will definitely try to snag one of these controllers before they sell out.

