WWE’s 2K20 launch is a complete disaster – Look what fans have to say about it

Lately, it seems that every major video game launch comes with its own set of issues, glitches, and other bugs that run the gamut from annoying to plain hilarious. The latest game in the WWE series, WWE 2K20, seems to have more than the usual amount of issues in the day or so since it released.

Maybe 2020 vision will make the franchise good again, eh 2K Games?

The WWE 2K20 launch has been a complete shitshow

I’ve got to ask here: Did EA throw all the developers into a cage match and the one who survived with the most fingers intact code this thing? I mean, we’re talking unfinished, stick-it-back-in-the-oven levels of barely-working junk. Until it’s fixed, I can’t recommend anyone spend money on this game.

Thankfully, some people pre-ordered or rushed out on release day so let’s have a gander at their misfortune and chuckle:

Is this a Ubisoft game? I’ve heard of eye-melting riffs but this is next-level…

Physics apparently not included… (maybe in the DLC?)

All of the windows of this car are up. pic.twitter.com/uBiaMcJe38 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) October 22, 2019

Ohhh… the wind is everywhere… Now that car scene makes more sense

This wasn’t what anyone meant when they said they wanted a Tornado Tag Match.#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/IbDNomCVLj — Klowndike Bill (@MrKlondikeBill) October 23, 2019

Ladder? I barely knew her…

Umm, referee! We need some adult supervision here.

The Referee loves him some Charlotte Flair Woo! #WWE2K20 😂 pic.twitter.com/XL5Syr2XUL — Mason Steel Wrestling #WWE2K20 (@MasonSteelWWE) October 21, 2019

Pretty sure this isn’t what they meant by “shattered dreams”

Damn… #FixWWE2K20 is trending. I don't know why this kind of thing would happen #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/HQuwBFwLWe — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) October 22, 2019

Did 2K Games lose last year’s assets in a ransomware attack?

Pretty sure this isn’t Face/Off, not a Travolta around…

Go for the eyes Boo, go for the eyes!

What's everyone's favourite #WWE2K20 broken game gif/photo?

I'm torn between these three beauts pic.twitter.com/KsOJfVUWCp — James (@Jamestayls) October 23, 2019

At least one of the wrestlers is trying to make things right…

Lame. Seems like it happened to a few other people too. Someone dropped the ball. I’m filming a movie for the next month but when I get home I’ll get a p.o box. Everyone who didn’t get one signed, I’ll follow you on here, give you the address and you can send it to me to sign🤙🏼 https://t.co/GgLELXEDTo — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 22, 2019

Umm… pretty sure the floor is that way

Even the crowd doesn’t seem amused…

Playing universe mode and like 2k19 the Crowd don’t get excited for the good guys🤷🏽‍♂️ not like 2k18 Also the Crowd is looking at the Ramp away instead of us doing promos in the ring 🤔🧐😂😆 #WWE2K20 #2k @SimplyBetterAM @MC0s106 @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/guUyqucPLg — Animal 2.0 (@animal_viper) October 23, 2019

Oh look, a game clip as a metaphor for the game – swing and a miss

Please don’t go buy this, it’ll only encourage them.

What is your favorite fail from the new WWE 2k20? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

