Fallout 76 merch is growing stale: 20,000 helmets have been recalled for mold risk

Poor Fallout 76, you just can’t seem to catch a break. Between a lackluster game, vinyl bags, and updates that seemed a bit pay-to-win, the latest incident to hit the series from Bethesda is… moldy Power Armor helmets?

If you had asked me what the next issue Fallout 76 would face would be, I would have gone with a player count dropping to zero or maybe more pay-to-win items in the real-money shop, but wearables with a mold problem? Yeah, that came out of left field.

The helmet affected is not the one from the Power Armor Collector’s Edition

It should be noted that the gear affected by the mold issue is not the helmet included with the Power Armor Edition of Fallout 76. Instead, the helmet in question was a GameStop exclusive that was sold separately. Man, neither of these companies can catch a break, can they?

From the original Dualshockers report, there are about 20,000 of the Fallout 76 T-51 Power Armor Helmets out in the wild and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has stated that the polyester and cotton inside the helmet is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Very cool!

If you own one of these bad bois, swing through a GameStop location for a refund on the helmet. Maybe this isn’t the type of revamp GameStop was hoping for…

What do you think? Do you own one of these Fallout 76 helmets? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: