Untitled Goose Game lets you play as an asshole bird and it’s out now

We’ve actually covered this game before, but now the sandbox-ish puzzler Untitled Goose Game is out on Nintendo Switch and PC.

In it, well, you play as a goose. An asshole goose. As if there were any other kind.

Check out the release trailer for Untitled Goose Game

As you can see from the trailer above, you play as a goose. You’re a bit of a dick. There are only a handful of levels and each one of them will task you with certain objectives that all involve screwing with the townsfolk. In one scene, the goose makes a person trip up before taking their glasses. Truly mischievous. That’s pretty much it, that’s Untitled Goose Game.

That being said, the charm and art style in this game is about perfect for the subject matter and I could definitely see an evening or two of enjoyment from this one.

Untitled Goose Game is currently on sale for $14.99 on Nintendo Switch and shows as unavailable on Steam, but keep checking back for that release.

What do you think? Plan on giving this one a try? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: