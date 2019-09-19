You can get a whole bunch of free Batman games on the Epic Games Store RIGHT NOW

While some people are very unhappy with the way Epic Games is running their store (looking at you, Joe), I’m a sucker and can easily be swayed by free product. It may not be right, but at least I’m honest.

There has been hints and rumors about this month’s free games, with a screen that showed a silhouette of Batman, but no actual reveal of what game would be free. Well, now we know, and let me tell you, it’s a whole bunch of ’em.

Multiple Batman games are currently free on the Epic Games Store

If you are in the market for some new games, but hate spending money (it’s me, I hate spending money), then you’re definitely going to want to check this deal out before it goes away on September 26.

Here are all free Batman games you can download right now:

Batman Arkham Asylum

Batman Arkham City

Batman Arkham Knight

LEGO Batman 1-3

Again, if you want to pick these games up, you need to open up the Epic Games Store platform, head to Store, then click on the Batman banner near the top. From there you can download to Arkham Collection and the LEGO Batman collection.

You have until September 26 to claim these titles, so make sure you get on that ASAP!

What do you think? Plan on picking up all of these free Batman games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

