Project Resistance brings escape rooms and multiplayer into the Resident Evil universe

Honesty hour: I’m really not the biggest Resident Evil fan. I appreciate the series for what it is, but I don’t really like being scared and the controls of the games can feel awfully frustrating sometimes. That being said, this new title called Project Resistance definitely looks interesting.

It’s a unique spin on the classic zombie gameplay of other titles in the series and if anything, it’s always nice seeing some fresh ideas.

Project Resistance is a 5-person survival horror escape room game – wait, what?

As you can see from the video above, Project Resistance is meant for five people. Four people will act as survivors, trying to escape while the fifth player will act as the Mastermind, someone who oversees the project and will mess with the other players in a variety of ways.

The four survivors all have their own perks – one heals, one is a melee gawd, one is a hacker, and the last is a tank-style character that helps your team take reduced damage. Damage comes in all forms, from bear traps and gun-equipped cameras (controlled by the Mastermind), all the way to freaking zombies.

The premise is definitely an interesting one – I’ll be interested in seeing how much story is present. Probably not much, but will probably add a bit of filler to the Resident Evil universe as a whole.

Project Resistance does not have a release date yet, but will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

What do you think? Interested in Project Resistance? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: