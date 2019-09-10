Apple Arcade finally gets a confirmed release date and price point

While many of us were hoping to see some more news regarding Apple Arcade, we instead we had to suffer through like six years of… mobile game pitches? Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we treating basic mobile games as something worthy of main-stage Apple coverage?

We did, however, get a release date for the new service – September 19, in over 150 countries.

More about Apple Arcade from the September Apple Event

The service, which will cost $4.99 a month for the whole family, will launch with over 100 games, which Apple says is some kind of milestone or something, I don’t know. They are mobile games on a mobile subscription. iWow.

They showed us Frogger or something. They showed us a game from Capcom or something. I don’t know, I was too busy ranting on Twitter.

Overall, Apple Arcade might be an ok thing. The price seems reasonable and the games included seem interesting. But did we really need to spend 15 minutes watching game trailers? No, no we did not.

What do you think? Interested in Apple Arcade? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: