iPhone 15: News, rumors, leaks, pricing, and release date

Apple is gearing up to release the iPhone 14 range, but tech doesn’t happen in a vacuum. The development of next year’s iPhone 15 is likely underway, and we’ve been hearing predictions and rumors about its capabilities.

Some of these are significant changes, like the form the charging and data port will take. Others are not so big, but this will mean Apple is less reliant on one other company for parts.

A year is a long time in tech, so take any of these predictions with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, here’s everything we’ve heard about the iPhone 15 to date.

The iPhone 15 will likely be released in September 2023. Apple likes to hold the iPhone event on the second Tuesday in September, and we see no reason they will change things.

The world is in turmoil still, and that date could be wishful thinking. Between supply chain issues, the war in Europe, and the coronavirus and its variants, it’s hard to forecast this year’s iPhone event, let alone next year’s.

How much is the iPhone 15?

We already expect the iPhone 14 range to cost more than last year’s iPhone 13, so what about the iPhone 15?

We can’t really see Apple increasing the price of the base iPhone 15. Another $100 hike would make it $899, putting it closer to the “Pro” models of its Android competition.

The Pro models might be another story. Apple is trying hard to differentiate the two tiers of iPhones. A rumor says the Pro Max will get a periscope zoom lens. That will increase the price to build, and Apple will pass that on to the consumer.

There could also be an increase to a 2TB storage tier for the Pro models. That could mean a $2,000 iPhone Pro Max.

What design changes does Apple have in store?

The biggest expected change is the move to USB-C. When Apple released the Lightning port with the iPhone 5, it promised a decade of support.

That decade ends this year, but that’s not the only reason for the change. The European Union’s new law makes USB-C the only acceptable plug for smartphones. This goes into effect in 2024, so Apple will want to get ahead of it.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the USB-C iPhones are already in the testing stages. Apple is also working on an adapter to allow existing Lightning accessories to work with USB-C.

Touch ID could be coming back as an under-screen fingerprint reader. That will be a useful companion to Face ID, which doesn’t work that well when you’re wearing a mask.

Speaking of Face ID, Ming-Chi Kuo says that at least one iPhone 15 model will get an under-display Face ID. Korean website The Elec had the same conclusion, but they said both iPhone 15 Pro models would get the new sensors.

If so, that would mean that the iPhone 15 Pro could have a seamless screen or a single-hole punch for the selfie camera. It’s entirely possible Apple has an under-screen camera in development that could be used in a future iPhone.

iPhone 15 cameras

The big rumor around the iPhone 15 cameras is a dedicated periscope zoom lens. Only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get this lens, which will feature a 5-6x optical zoom.

That’s according to the ever-accurate Ming-Chi Kuo, who says both Pro models will get it the year after.

Other rumors

Another report from the usually-correct analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s latest chips will only be used in the Pro models from now on. If so, that will be the same for the iPhone 15.

TSMC plans to start production of its 3nm chips later this year. Out of Apple’s chips, that includes the M3 Mac chips and the A17 for the iPhone 15 range.

We’re also expecting to see Apple’s own 5G modem in 2023. After buying Intel’s modem division, Apple has been having issues getting the technology up to its high standards. Next year could be the first time an iPhone doesn’t have a Qualcomm 5G modem.

We’ve also heard rumors of a foldable iPhone for years now. If those early predictions are true, 2023 is the year Apple puts out its first foldable.

All of the rumors and other information we’ve seen paint a picture of two classes of iPhone users. Those who want the base model for everyday tasks and those who want the higher specifications and features of the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 will further cement that link, differentiating even further from what we know about the iPhone 14 range. We’ll keep updating this article as new rumors and leaks come in.

