Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro set to break the bank with latest price hike

If this prediction pans out true and you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, you should start saving up now.
iPhones 14 and pro in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Hold onto your wallets folks, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to come with a steeper price tag than previous models, according to Jeff Pu, a notable tech analyst at Haitong International Securities.

In a recent research note, Pu stated that the price hike is due to several hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, an A17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, a periscope lens, and more.

While this isn’t the first time that rumors of a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models have circulated, the current predictions come with a little more weight than before.

This could be the first price hike since 2017

tim cook standing on stage in front of big screen with iphone 14 pricing

This is especially true considering that the Pro model has started at $999 in the U.S. since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year.

iPhone ModelRelease YearStarting Price (USD)
iPhone X2017$999
iPhone XS Max2018$1,099
iPhone 11 Pro2019$999
iPhone 11 Pro Max2019$1,099
iPhone 12 Pro2020$999
iPhone 12 Pro Max2020$1,099
iPhone 13 Pro2021$999
iPhone 13 Pro Max2021$1,099
iPhone 142022$799
iPhone 14 Plus2022$899

The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, starts at £1,099 in the UK, compared to £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple has recently increased prices outside the U.S., largely due to currency fluctuations.

Inflation rates in the U.S. have been above average, which could potentially push Apple to raise prices for the Pro models stateside as well.

Eventually, prices have to go up

While Apple has managed to maintain unchanged starting prices for six straight generations of Pro models, they may have no choice but to increase prices eventually to maintain their profit margins.

It remains unclear whether the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will see a price increase over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively.

iPhone 15: What we know

Apple logo black blurry background

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced in September, per Apple’s usual launch schedule.

All four devices are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, with over 10 additional features and changes rumored for the Pro models.

So if you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max models, you should start saving up now. For now, We’ll have to wait and see if the rumored price increase is a reality.

