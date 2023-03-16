Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro set to break the bank with latest price hike

Hold onto your wallets folks, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to come with a steeper price tag than previous models, according to Jeff Pu, a notable tech analyst at Haitong International Securities.

In a recent research note, Pu stated that the price hike is due to several hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, an A17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, a periscope lens, and more.

While this isn’t the first time that rumors of a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models have circulated, the current predictions come with a little more weight than before.

This could be the first price hike since 2017

This is especially true considering that the Pro model has started at $999 in the U.S. since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year.

iPhone Model Release Year Starting Price (USD) iPhone X 2017 $999 iPhone XS Max 2018 $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro 2019 $999 iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019 $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro 2020 $999 iPhone 12 Pro Max 2020 $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro 2021 $999 iPhone 13 Pro Max 2021 $1,099 iPhone 14 2022 $799 iPhone 14 Plus 2022 $899

The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, starts at £1,099 in the UK, compared to £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple has recently increased prices outside the U.S., largely due to currency fluctuations.

Inflation rates in the U.S. have been above average, which could potentially push Apple to raise prices for the Pro models stateside as well.

Eventually, prices have to go up

While Apple has managed to maintain unchanged starting prices for six straight generations of Pro models, they may have no choice but to increase prices eventually to maintain their profit margins.

It remains unclear whether the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will see a price increase over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively.

iPhone 15: What we know

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced in September, per Apple’s usual launch schedule.

All four devices are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, with over 10 additional features and changes rumored for the Pro models.

So if you plan to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max models, you should start saving up now. For now, We’ll have to wait and see if the rumored price increase is a reality.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.