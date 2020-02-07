Every year, Apple releases a new iPhone and sometimes it’s hard to keep up or you can’t justify buying a new phone every year. I mean, honestly, there is no real point in it – typically, new iterations are just slight upgrades.

If you are still rocking an iPhone X you might be interested in seeing what modern accessories work with it. Things like charging cases, third-party cameras, and wireless charging pads.

For wireless charging, the answer is surprisingly straightforward.

Can the iPhone X wireless charge?

Short Answer: Yes.

Longer answer: Yes, it absolutely can. Apple’s iPhone X is fitted with the glass back of newer iPhones which means that Qi (wireless charging) is available for both the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the XR.

As for which wireless chargers you can use, technically any of them should work as the technology behind wireless charging is basically the same for all. Apple even offers a few different options for wireless charging or if you prefer to save a few dollars, Amazon is full of different options for almost any budget.

There you have it! The iPhone X and other models from that same release frame can wirelessly charge, meaning you’ll never have to worry about tripping over a cord and risk damaging your precious smartphone.

