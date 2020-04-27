Apple’s iPhone 11 is a great smartphone, one enjoyed by millions (if not billions) of people around the world. It has an amazing camera, a solid operating system, and plenty of features that make your work more productive and your fun…well, more fun.

The iPhone 11 comes in varying sizes, with each offering different features (screen size, battery, camera, etc.) but one thing that remains the same on all models is the inclusion of a glass back on the phone. Luckily, it’s not nearly as fragile as you may think, and that glass back is key when talking about the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge.

We’ll dive into the more technical aspects of that below.

Can the iPhone 11 wirelessly charge?

Short answer: Yes

Because of the iPhone 11’s glass back, you can use any Qi wireless charger with your fancy smartphone. To get a bit more technical, the glass back of the iPhone allows for charging currents to easily pass through the back of the phone and into the Qi-enabled battery. There’s a lot more science-y stuff to it, but you get the idea.

Older phones, and some from other companies, use metal in their construction, and while that will be a bit stronger, metal is not a great conduit for charging your phone wirelessly.

Don’t fret too much about which wireless charging station you get, as any that reference “Qi” will work with your iPhone. Some of our favorites include the Aukey Graphite Lite Q 10W and the Pitaka MagDock.

What do you think? Do you use a wireless charging station with your phone? Plan on starting? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

