The best iPhone 11 screen protectors

The Homemo Glass Screen Protector is a good value for money. Mainly because it is affordable, and it comes in a pack of three. It has a 0.33mm thickness and 2.5D rounded edges, perfect for reducing the chances of creating problems on the phone’s sides. Aside from the thick screen, it also sports coatings that protect against smudgy fingerprints.

Spigen is no stranger in the device protection industry, and that is evident with the Spigen EZ Fit. This protector’s main selling point is how it can easily fit on your device like a glove. Installation is also convenient as it comes with a tray designed to make installing fuss-free. If you did mess up on the first time, don’t worry as the Spigen EZ Fit comes in a pack of 2, so you will always have a spare.

The word that can be used when describing the Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector is solid. This screen protector is constructed using tempered glass. If you are worried that it might affect accuracy, then there is no need to be, as it has a 99.99% touch-screen accuracy. It also uses coatings that are designed to lessen oil and grime residue from building on your iPhone.

The XDesign Glass Screen Protector comes in a pack of three, so you are assured that you will have a back-up no matter what. It also comes with an installation guide, so you won’t encounter any problems while applying the protector. The thickness is at 0.25mm and offers a 100% touch-screen accuracy. Like other screen protectors, it is also furnished with a coating, so it should protect your screen from fingerprint smudges.

If you think that a pack of three is not enough for you, then the OMOTON has got you covered with its four-pack option. This screen protector is rated at 9H hardness level, ensuring optimal protection. At 0.26mm in thickness, you are sure to retain your iPhone’s accuracy and responsiveness. If you are having problems with the installation, then simply watch the installation video for further assistance.

Trianium offers a pack of three for its screen protector line up. The accuracy is retained thanks to its 0.25mm screen thickness. Marketed at having “crystal clear,” viewing experience, it shouldn’t affect your screen at the very least. Trianium also equipped this screen protector with a scratch-proof finish and threw in a lifetime warranty for good measure.

The IRSHE Screen Protector is rated at 9H hardness level. It is perfect for ensuring that the beautiful display of the iPhone 11 stays pristine for a long time. The protector itself sports a black frame on the edge of the screen protector. Don’t worry, as it will not interfere with the Face ID in any way and will disappear into the bezels if applied correctly. This screen protector also utilizes a self-expelling bubble tech and an oleophobic coating that neutralizes the build-up of grimy fingerprints. With these features, you are sure to maintain a clean finish for your iPhone 11.

The ESR Screen Protector is an affordable solution in keeping your iPhone in a flawless condition. This screen protector is constructed using industry-standard tempered glass to guarantee that no mishap can dent your screen. It is also bundled with an easy installation frame, so you will have no problem aligning the tempered glass with your device. Don’t worry if it is a bit smaller than the iPhone 11’s screen size as that is intentional. It is designed that way to reduce the risk of bubbles forming and screen peeling.

The Ailun Glass Screen Protector comes in a pack of three. It is always nice to have a spare, so this is a great buy. It also allows a 99.99 % touch-screen efficiency so you will have no problems with accuracy at all. Ailun has also added multiple coatings to ensure that fingerprint and oil deposit problems are significantly reduced. It also has 2.5D rounded edges to prevent edge chipping. Overall the Ailun Glass Screen Protector guarantees protection from scratches and grime.

The Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protection is exclusively available through the Apple website. Belkin claims that their screen protector can offer supreme protection without jeopardizing visibility. It seems that they are true to their word as the film is crystal clear. It also sports an anti-scratch and anti-glare coating as an additional protective layer. Installation is easy as well, thanks to the EasyAlign sticker. But if you want a professional to apply it for you, you may do so through the Belkin ScreenCare+ Application Service.

The Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector has gone to extreme measures just to keep your iPhone 11 safe. This protector uses ballistic technology to ensure that it survives scratches and drops. Mix that with a 2.5D edge, and you are assured that your screen chipping on the sides will be prevented as well. The Tech Armor also offers a neat feature to help you clean your screen. It is bundled with cleaning wipes for easy cleaning.

Personal privacy is important, but we can’t really stop people from reading over our shoulders. Good thing that there is the Moshi IonGlass Privacy, this solidly built tempered glass is also equipped with a 50-degree private viewing angle. This basically means that people wanting to catch a glimpse of what’s on your iPhone screen won’t see a thing. Now you can be at peace knowing that prying eyes are deterred from feasting on your private messages.

